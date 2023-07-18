The Squirrel Thought It Found Lunch!

This guy thought it had found a great prize, but couldn't seem to figure out how to get into it. I watched it wrestle with it for quite a while and finally, it grabbed the bottom of the bag and started to drag it away. As it was pulling it away, the things inside the bag started falling out, so by time he got it to the edge of the pavement, it was empty. But the squirrel didn't seem to notice that and kept trying to get inside. Was hoping that it would actually climb inside of it, but that didn't happen.