Previous
Beach Tortoise! by rickster549
Photo 2919

Beach Tortoise!

Think this is actually a gopher tortoise. Saw it as we were leaving the beach today. It was staying up towards the upper dunes, away from the water.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Interesting looking fellow.
July 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise