Discuss
Previous
Photo 2919
Beach Tortoise!
Think this is actually a gopher tortoise. Saw it as we were leaving the beach today. It was staying up towards the upper dunes, away from the water.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Interesting looking fellow.
July 20th, 2023
