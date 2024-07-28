Previous
Great Horned Owl Juvenile! by rickster549
Photo 3280

Great Horned Owl Juvenile!

Found the youngster this afternoon. One of those, just happened to look up and saw it sitting there. What a surprise. It almost looks like it was leaning against the trunk, trying to hide.
28th July 2024

Rick

gloria jones ace
Excellent capture and details
July 29th, 2024  
