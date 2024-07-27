Sign up
Previous
Photo 3279
Little Blue Heron Looking for a Snack!
This guy was covering quite an area looking for a snack. Didn't see it poking down, so guess the pickin's were slim.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9644
photos
163
followers
54
following
898% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th July 2024 11:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Must be wonderful to watch his huntings ! - nice capture !
July 28th, 2024
