Photo 3286
Osprey Taking Care of the Feathers!
This one was busy up there taking care of the feathers and watching out around to make sure it was not going to be disturbed.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2024 10:02am
Tags
birds-rick365
