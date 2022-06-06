Sign up
Photo 2296
Next
Photo 2296
Close-up of the Grass Seeds!
Was just trying to get a macro shot of the grass pods. Just wish the wind hadn't been blowing quite as much.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
1
1
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2022 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Neat details . Love macro, never look this close at grasses otherwise.
June 7th, 2022
