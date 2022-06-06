Previous
Close-up of the Grass Seeds! by rickster549
Close-up of the Grass Seeds!

Was just trying to get a macro shot of the grass pods. Just wish the wind hadn't been blowing quite as much.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Neat details . Love macro, never look this close at grasses otherwise.
June 7th, 2022  
