Photo 2295
Dragonfly!
Finally got one of them to sit still for a little bit. Just wish it would have had a little better background then this.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful, love them. Nice details in the wings
June 6th, 2022
