Photo 2294
Baby Spoonbill, Center of Attention!
Don't think this one was flying yet, but it was staying real close to this nesting tree. You'll notice, there are lots of other birds in the background, as well as the Snowy Egrets in the foreground.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2022 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
