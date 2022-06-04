Previous
Baby Spoonbill, Center of Attention! by rickster549
Photo 2294

Baby Spoonbill, Center of Attention!

Don't think this one was flying yet, but it was staying real close to this nesting tree. You'll notice, there are lots of other birds in the background, as well as the Snowy Egrets in the foreground.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

