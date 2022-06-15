Previous
Spiderweb Over the Trail! by rickster549
Photo 2305

Spiderweb Over the Trail!

Just glad these things are high enough over the trail, that you don't walk right into them. Although, some of them are right at the height for a rather tall person to catch the top of their head. Eeeekkkk!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Rick

Milanie ace
That would be creepy - all the ones I find are generally hip high thank goodness. Love the bokeh
June 16th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice bokeh and colour in the background.
June 16th, 2022  
