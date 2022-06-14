Sign up
Photo 2304
Seedpods!
Not the typical centipede grass. But it was a very large grass like plant and had plenty of seeds, which were about to fall off.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th June 2022 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
