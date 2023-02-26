Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker!

Finally got this guy to stop for a few seconds. It's hard to get a good shot when that head is going back and forth, pecking into the wood.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
