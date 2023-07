Osprey, With the Prize!

Just happened to see this one come flying down into the water, but just couldn't get a shot of that, but did manage to get somewhat of a shot through the bushes as it was finally able to lift out it's prize. Think it must have been a little big for it, as the Osprey seemed to be having trouble getting up out of the water. But finally with a couple of huge flaps of the wings, it was able to lift off and get the fish out of the water.