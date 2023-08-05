Sign up
Previous
Photo 2690
1876 Barn In the Walter Jones Historical Park!
One of the parks that I visit for my shots. Several old houses and barns in there that they have kept up over the years. Just missed the open house, where the barn would have been open. Guess I'll have to get back the next open house.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
5th August 2023 2:39pm
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this weathered historic barn
August 6th, 2023
