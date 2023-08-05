Previous
1876 Barn In the Walter Jones Historical Park! by rickster549
Photo 2690

1876 Barn In the Walter Jones Historical Park!

One of the parks that I visit for my shots. Several old houses and barns in there that they have kept up over the years. Just missed the open house, where the barn would have been open. Guess I'll have to get back the next open house.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this weathered historic barn
August 6th, 2023  
