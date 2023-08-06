Sign up
Previous
Photo 2691
Great Horned Owl Posing for Me!
Was able to find the owls this morning without even hearing them. This was the only one in a decent location. The other one was up in a magnolia, and just couldn't get a clear shot of it.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8617
photos
169
followers
52
following
737% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th August 2023 11:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great pose
August 7th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
He’s really giving you a good stare.
August 7th, 2023
