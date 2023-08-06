Previous
Great Horned Owl Posing for Me! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Posing for Me!

Was able to find the owls this morning without even hearing them. This was the only one in a decent location. The other one was up in a magnolia, and just couldn't get a clear shot of it.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Rick

amyK ace
Great pose
August 7th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
He’s really giving you a good stare.
August 7th, 2023  
