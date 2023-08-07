Sign up
Previous
Photo 2692
Old Crow on the Fence!
Just shot this one through the back window. Not sure what's wrong with it's head area, but looks like it's got some kind of problem.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Taken
6th August 2023 11:18am
Tags
birds-rick365
