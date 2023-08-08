Previous
Mushroom! by rickster549
Photo 2693

Mushroom!

A couple of skinny stemmed mushrooms.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
Delwyn Barnett
They are so fragile looking. Lovely photo.
August 9th, 2023  
John Falconer
Great shot . Well spotted.
The police in Australia are investigating the deaths of three people who died a few days ago from eating some mushrooms!!!
August 9th, 2023  
