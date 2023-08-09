Previous
Great Horned Owl on the Ground! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl on the Ground!

Don't normally find these guys on the ground. But think it was another search for a critter.
Rick

gloria jones ace
Stellar capture....I sure wish I could get some owl photos.
August 10th, 2023  
