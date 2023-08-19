Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 2704

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Finally got one of these, but it is is such bad shape, not sure how it can fly.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Rick

*lynn ace
still beautiful
August 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Nice, I have been trying to capture butterflies here but they are way fast.
August 20th, 2023  
