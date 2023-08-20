Previous
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

But this one is in much better condition than the one that I posted yesterday.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Delwyn Barnett ace
Gorgeous. Beautiful markings.
August 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous details, light
August 21st, 2023  
