Red Bellied Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2714

Red Bellied Woodpecker!

Still don't see the reason that this one is called a Red Bellied Woodpecker. Doesn't appear to be a bit of red on the stomach area. Oh well, guess I can live with that.
29th August 2023

Rick

