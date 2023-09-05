Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!

At least that's what I think it is. Nice of it to sit still, but it just wasn't in the best of light.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
beautiful clear shot
September 6th, 2023  
