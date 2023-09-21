Previous
The Ibis, Just Strolling Along! by rickster549
Photo 2732

The Ibis, Just Strolling Along!

Was heading out of the house this afternoon and saw these guys out on the sidewalk, so had to run back in and grab the camera. They actually stayed out there long enough to get a few shots, before a couple of cars scared them off.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise