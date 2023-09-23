Previous
Finally Got a Kingfisher! by rickster549
Photo 2734

Finally Got a Kingfisher!

Just wish it could have been somewhat closer. Had to crop in a good bit, so not the sharpest of shots. But did catch the minnow that it had in it's beak. Thing it was some sort of needlefish, as it had a fairly long bill, itself.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Great nature shot
September 24th, 2023  
