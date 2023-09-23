Sign up
Photo 2734
Finally Got a Kingfisher!
Just wish it could have been somewhat closer. Had to crop in a good bit, so not the sharpest of shots. But did catch the minnow that it had in it's beak. Thing it was some sort of needlefish, as it had a fairly long bill, itself.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:16am
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great nature shot
September 24th, 2023
