Previous
A Nice Day for Sailing! by rickster549
Photo 2735

A Nice Day for Sailing!

Guess these people were really enjoying a day like we had yesterday. Very nice wind and also, a good bit cooler.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise