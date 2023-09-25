Sign up
Photo 2736
Little Blue Heron!
Found this guy wading around looking for a snack. Never did see it poke at anything. Not sure what all of the bubbles are from.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th September 2023 11:57am
Tags
birds-rick365
