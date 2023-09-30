Sign up
Previous
Photo 2741
Bald Eagle on the Boat House!
Found this guy on the boat house this afternoon. Quite a few boats and jetskies out on the water, so was surprised that it was hanging out there. Didn't stay long after I spotted it, but did get a few shots.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
You find them in such unusual places
October 1st, 2023
