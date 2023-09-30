Previous
Bald Eagle on the Boat House! by rickster549
Bald Eagle on the Boat House!

Found this guy on the boat house this afternoon. Quite a few boats and jetskies out on the water, so was surprised that it was hanging out there. Didn't stay long after I spotted it, but did get a few shots.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You find them in such unusual places
October 1st, 2023  
