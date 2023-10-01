Sign up
Photo 2742
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!
Finally almost got this one to stop flapping it's wings. Had to chase it around for a bit, but finally got a few shots of the open wings.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th September 2023 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
