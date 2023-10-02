Previous
A Little Panning Action! by rickster549
Photo 2743

A Little Panning Action!

Just happened to be on one of the piers that I check out for the eagles, and saw this guy coming down the road, so just had to try a few shots. Looks like he was really concentrating on what he was doing.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Rick

Photo Details

