Previous
Flower, Close Up! by rickster549
Photo 2744

Flower, Close Up!

Was trying the macro lens. Just couldn't seem to find the best focus point for these flowers, but guess, having the wind blowing them around, would possibly have something to do with it.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise