Previous
Photo 2744
Flower, Close Up!
Was trying the macro lens. Just couldn't seem to find the best focus point for these flowers, but guess, having the wind blowing them around, would possibly have something to do with it.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st October 2023 12:09pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
