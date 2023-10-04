Previous
Mr Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2745

Mr Pileated Woodpecker!

Found this guy going up the tree and pecking as it went up. Not sure what it was getting.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
