Juvenile Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Juvenile Bald Eagle!

While searching for the owls, I saw this one floating up above the trees, so was lucky enough to fire off a few shots before it got out of range.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
