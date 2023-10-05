Sign up
Photo 2746
Juvenile Bald Eagle!
While searching for the owls, I saw this one floating up above the trees, so was lucky enough to fire off a few shots before it got out of range.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th October 2023 11:17am
Tags
birds-rick365
