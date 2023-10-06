Previous
Snowy Egret Chasing the Other Snowy Egret! by rickster549
Photo 2747

Snowy Egret Chasing the Other Snowy Egret!

The Snowy on the left was being a real bad bird, chasing the other snowy's away from the spot. The large Egret didn't seem to mind the going's on, as it was watching a fisherman just out in the water trying to catch some fish.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
