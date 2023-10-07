Sign up
Photo 2748
Woodstorks Waiting for a Bite!
Another one from yesterday, where the birds were waiting on a fisherman, that was out in the water casting a net, to bring in a load of fish that they might grab.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 12:17pm
Tags
birds-rick365
