Previous
Photo 2758
Leaf on the Web!
Went by the web that I got the spider in the other day, and saw a couple of leaves hanging in there like this.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8818
photos
165
followers
52
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th October 2023 11:31am
Tags
misc-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Pretty damn nice, Rick. Way to go!
October 18th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great find and nice light
October 18th, 2023
