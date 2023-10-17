Previous
Leaf on the Web! by rickster549
Photo 2758

Leaf on the Web!

Went by the web that I got the spider in the other day, and saw a couple of leaves hanging in there like this.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Pretty damn nice, Rick. Way to go!
October 18th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great find and nice light
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
