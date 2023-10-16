Previous
A Very Windy Day! by rickster549
Photo 2757

A Very Windy Day!

Had some pretty high winds around here today, as you can see from the way the moss is blowing almost sideways.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
755% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise