A View Across the River! by rickster549
Photo 2825

A View Across the River!

Did get out for a little bit today, and this was about all that I saw. Just like the shimmer on the waters surface.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Rick

Diana ace
Lovely view and sparkling water with beautiful layered clouds.
December 24th, 2023  
