Previous
Photo 2825
A View Across the River!
Did get out for a little bit today, and this was about all that I saw. Just like the shimmer on the waters surface.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd December 2023 1:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely view and sparkling water with beautiful layered clouds.
December 24th, 2023
