Think It May Have Been Asleep! by rickster549
Photo 2827

Think It May Have Been Asleep!

When I first come up on this one, I'm pretty sure that it's eye was closed, but by time I got out of the car and started getting a few shots, he aroused.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Rick

Diana ace
He sure is all tucked in, lovely shot and reflection.
December 26th, 2023  
