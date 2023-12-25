Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2827
Think It May Have Been Asleep!
When I first come up on this one, I'm pretty sure that it's eye was closed, but by time I got out of the car and started getting a few shots, he aroused.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9025
photos
166
followers
52
following
774% complete
View this month »
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Latest from all albums
3071
2825
3124
3072
2826
3125
3073
2827
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th December 2023 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
He sure is all tucked in, lovely shot and reflection.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close