Photo 2830
The Hoodies Out in the Rain!
Got these today as the rain was starting. The Hoodies sure didn't seem to mind it very much.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th December 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of these two
December 29th, 2023
