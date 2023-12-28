Previous
The Hoodies Out in the Rain! by rickster549
The Hoodies Out in the Rain!

Got these today as the rain was starting. The Hoodies sure didn't seem to mind it very much.
28th December 2023

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones
Neat capture of these two
December 29th, 2023  
