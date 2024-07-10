Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3017
Cicada!
Found this guy on the ground. Went over and nudged it a few times, but it didn't move. Finally got brave enough to pick it up and place it on the leaves to get a few shots with the macro lens. Just need more practice with that lens. :-(
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9593
photos
162
followers
54
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Latest from all albums
3260
3015
3313
3261
3016
3314
3262
3017
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th July 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close