Cicada! by rickster549
Photo 3017

Cicada!

Found this guy on the ground. Went over and nudged it a few times, but it didn't move. Finally got brave enough to pick it up and place it on the leaves to get a few shots with the macro lens. Just need more practice with that lens. :-(
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
