Photo 3018
Little Blue Heron!
Got this one while a couple of the herons were standing around. Just couldn't get both of them in the shot.
11th July 2024
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd July 2024 10:18am
Tags
birds-rick365
