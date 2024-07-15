Previous
Finally Saw a Hummingbird! by rickster549
Photo 3022

Finally Saw a Hummingbird!

Was trying to get a butterfly shot and then saw this guy floating over the flower, so had to try and go after this one. Lighting was terrible and didn't really have time to make adjustments, as it took off, right after a couple of shots.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Pretty amazing for all the difficulties. And as I have never seen a hummingbird at all it's pretty impressive.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise