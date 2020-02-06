Previous
First time in a while by rjb71
Photo 1114

First time in a while

Got out of work a little earlier with just enough time to catch the sunset from one of the viewpoints on the way home. It seems wrong to rob the colour from the scene but I think it still has its charms.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Clare Gadsby ace
has an abundance of charms richard. i can imagine the white / pink / orange of the sunset might have detracted from the lines and those magnificent tree silhouettes on the water's edge
February 6th, 2020  
Louise ace
The tree silhouettes and the water add a nice focal point I think :) Works quite well in black and white.
February 6th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@pistache thanks. I do prefer it in colour but I'm trying to persevere with the flash of red challenge.
@roachling thanks I like that about it as well.
February 6th, 2020  
