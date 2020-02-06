Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1114
First time in a while
Got out of work a little earlier with just enough time to catch the sunset from one of the viewpoints on the way home. It seems wrong to rob the colour from the scene but I think it still has its charms.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2047
photos
244
followers
120
following
305% complete
View this month »
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th February 2020 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
bw-rjb
,
for2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
has an abundance of charms richard. i can imagine the white / pink / orange of the sunset might have detracted from the lines and those magnificent tree silhouettes on the water's edge
February 6th, 2020
Louise
ace
The tree silhouettes and the water add a nice focal point I think :) Works quite well in black and white.
February 6th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@pistache
thanks. I do prefer it in colour but I'm trying to persevere with the flash of red challenge.
@roachling
thanks I like that about it as well.
February 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@roachling thanks I like that about it as well.