St James the Great by rjb71
St James the Great

Church in the pretty village of Gretton in Northamptonshire
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George ace
Great composition.
March 4th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love your composition, the open gate is inviting exploration and such a cool frame for the tower.
March 4th, 2020  
