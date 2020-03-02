Previous
Run like you've just finished work! by rjb71
Photo 1139

Run like you've just finished work!

A quick trip round the Eyebrook again on my way home. I was hoping to catch the barn owl which I did see but not close enough to get a shot. This is a Muntjac deer in a hurry to get by me as quick as possible!
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
