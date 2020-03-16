Previous
Green Shoots by rjb71
Photo 1150

Green Shoots

Not the most spectacular sky tonight but nice to see some green shoots on the hedges a sure sign that the season is changing and that something's will continue as normal...
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Simply Amanda
It is so so so nice to see the world coming alive again.
March 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Someones doing good job on trimming that hedge. Good for the layering in this quiet and peaceful shot too!
March 16th, 2020  
