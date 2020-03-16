Sign up
Photo 1150
Green Shoots
Not the most spectacular sky tonight but nice to see some green shoots on the hedges a sure sign that the season is changing and that something's will continue as normal...
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
its-a-good-job-im-a-bit-of-a-recluse
Simply Amanda
It is so so so nice to see the world coming alive again.
March 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Someones doing good job on trimming that hedge. Good for the layering in this quiet and peaceful shot too!
March 16th, 2020
