Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1223
Banded Demoiselle
There's a lot of these on the river near work. Quite fun to try and shoo in flight. Bit of a crop as I only had my 140 lens with me. Tagging for 30 days wild 2020.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2164
photos
246
followers
120
following
335% complete
View this month »
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
Latest from all albums
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
553
1223
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Linda Godwin
Great to catch it in flight!! nice reflection too!
June 1st, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@rontu
thank you.
June 1st, 2020
Louise
ace
That's a great capture with the reflection! Great to see you doing 30 Days Wild too!!
June 1st, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
@roachling
thanks. Can't guarantee I will make it all the way through but though I would give it a go :)
June 1st, 2020
Louise
ace
@rjb71
Just do the days you can :)
June 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close