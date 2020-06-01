Previous
Banded Demoiselle by rjb71
Banded Demoiselle

There's a lot of these on the river near work. Quite fun to try and shoo in flight. Bit of a crop as I only had my 140 lens with me. Tagging for 30 days wild 2020.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Linda Godwin
Great to catch it in flight!! nice reflection too!
June 1st, 2020  
@rontu thank you.
June 1st, 2020  
That's a great capture with the reflection! Great to see you doing 30 Days Wild too!!
June 1st, 2020  
@roachling thanks. Can't guarantee I will make it all the way through but though I would give it a go :)
June 1st, 2020  
@rjb71 Just do the days you can :)
June 1st, 2020  
