Photo 1267
Permission to Duck Sir!?
Caught the Red Arrows displaying at RAF Cranwell today. Think this is the first time i have ever ducked when taking photo's of aircraft. This was shot at 370mm on my 600mm lens to give you some idea of how close it was!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2229
photos
251
followers
119
following
347% complete
View this month »
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! What a fun shot! Very cool!
July 16th, 2020
