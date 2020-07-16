Previous
Next
Permission to Duck Sir!? by rjb71
Photo 1267

Permission to Duck Sir!?

Caught the Red Arrows displaying at RAF Cranwell today. Think this is the first time i have ever ducked when taking photo's of aircraft. This was shot at 370mm on my 600mm lens to give you some idea of how close it was!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! What a fun shot! Very cool!
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise