Belt of Venus by rjb71
Photo 1470

Belt of Venus

The belt of venus at Rutland Water between the sunset and moonrise on Saturday evening.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, so peaceful
March 4th, 2021  
Sue ace
I love your photography style
March 4th, 2021  
