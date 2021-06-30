Previous
Rolling by rjb71
Rolling

It was nice to catch the world's most expensive car doing a lap of Burghley House as part of the Rolls Royce parade.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Judith Johnson
Very smart!
June 30th, 2021  
JackieR ace
She looks grumpy!! Also not shiny enough to see you today!
June 30th, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond she was rather stearn looking although I did get her to smile once!
@busylady thanks
June 30th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
seriously fun shot!
June 30th, 2021  
