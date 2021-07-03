Previous
Next
Oaklahoma Willie's Jet Car! by rjb71
Photo 1574

Oaklahoma Willie's Jet Car!

We went to Baston car show at Grimsthorpe Castle. Despite the dire weather forecast the weather turned out pretty good! This was one of the highlights for me and was quite impressive. If you would like to see it running click on the link.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ4AEK3HOjV/?utm_medium=share_sheet
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Think I'll stick to petrol!! Fab shot
July 3rd, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Terrific capture I expect everyone loved this flame thrower.
July 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise