Photo 1574
Oaklahoma Willie's Jet Car!
We went to Baston car show at Grimsthorpe Castle. Despite the dire weather forecast the weather turned out pretty good! This was one of the highlights for me and was quite impressive. If you would like to see it running click on the link.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ4AEK3HOjV/?utm_medium=share_sheet
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
JackieR
ace
Think I'll stick to petrol!! Fab shot
July 3rd, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Terrific capture I expect everyone loved this flame thrower.
July 3rd, 2021
